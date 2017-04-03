Mark Deschenes, left, and Derrick Pierson, carry a sled loaded with supplies at Mount Rainier National Park, Washington March 4, 2017. The basic alpine course is designed to give students a taste of mountaineering as well as the skills needed to participate in their first guided climb (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Sean Harding/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2017 Date Posted: 03.08.2017 01:49 Photo ID: 3213019 VIRIN: 170304-A-FG772-312 Resolution: 3413x2285 Size: 3.31 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mark Deschenes, left, and Derrick Pierson, carry a sled loaded with supplies at Mount Rainier National Park, Washington [Image 1 of 18], by SPC Sean Harding, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.