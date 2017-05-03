“Namaste,” students stop for hot coffee and ice cream despite the moderate sleet and snow conditions at the conclusion of the JBLM Alpine Club basic alpine course, in Ashford, Washington, March 5, 2017. The basic alpine course is designed to give students a taste of mountaineering as well as the skills needed to participate in their first guided climb (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Sean Harding/Released).
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2017 01:49
|Photo ID:
|3213012
|VIRIN:
|170305-A-FG772-086
|Resolution:
|3872x2592
|Size:
|6.12 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, “Namaste,” students stop for hot coffee and ice cream despite the moderate sleet and snow conditions at the conclusion of the JBLM Alpine Club basic alpine course, in Ashford, Washington [Image 1 of 18], by SPC Sean Harding, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
