John Dorman explains backcountry skiing safety, at the JBLM Alpine Club basic alpine course, Mount Rainier National Park, Washington

John Dorman, left, explains backcountry skiing safety, at the JBLM Alpine Club basic alpine course, Mount Rainier National Park, Washington, March 5, 2017. The basic alpine course is designed to give students a taste of mountaineering as well as the skills needed to participate in their first guided climb (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Sean Harding/Released).

