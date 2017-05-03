Joseph Byrnes pulls himself to safety during a simulated crevasse rescue, at the JBLM Alpine Club basic alpine course, Mount Rainier National Park, Washington, March 5, 2017. The basic alpine course is designed to give students a taste of mountaineering as well as the skills needed to participate in their first guided climb (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Sean Harding/Released).
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2017 01:49
|Photo ID:
|3213009
|VIRIN:
|170305-A-FG772-977
|Resolution:
|3335x2233
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Joseph Byrnes pulls himself to safety during a simulated crevasse rescue, at the JBLM Alpine Club basic alpine course, Mount Rainier National Park, Washington [Image 1 of 18], by SPC Sean Harding, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
