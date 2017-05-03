Joseph Byrnes leaps off of a snow bank to simulate falling into a crevasse, at the JBLM Alpine Club basic alpine course, Mount Rainier National Park, Washington, March 5, 2017. The basic alpine course is designed to give students a taste of mountaineering as well as the needed skills to participate in their first guided climb (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Sean Harding/Released).

