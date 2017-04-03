(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Students prepare the sleeping areas inside their tent at Mount Rainier National Park, Washington [Image 6 of 18]

    Students prepare the sleeping areas inside their tent at Mount Rainier National Park, Washington

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2017

    Photo by Spc. Sean Harding 

    301st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

    Students prepare the sleeping areas inside their tent at Mount Rainier National Park, Washington March 4, 2017. The basic alpine course is designed to give students a taste of mountaineering as well as the skills needed to participate in their first guided climb (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Sean Harding/Released).

    Soldiers use Outdoor Rec to go higher

