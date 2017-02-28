Aircraft 0049 awaits to be towed to its final resting place at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 28, 2017. A0049 entered service in 1960 and was acquired by the 49th Test and Evaluation Squadron in 1989. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Stuart Bright)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2017 11:52
|Photo ID:
|3210732
|VIRIN:
|170228-F-DQ193-0008
|Resolution:
|6425x4288
|Size:
|17.37 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Aircraft 0049 retires from service [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Stuart Bright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
