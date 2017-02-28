(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Aircraft 0049 retires from service

    Aircraft 0049 retires from service

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stuart Bright 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    An Airmen carries a chock for Aircraft 0049 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 28, 2017. The aircraft will be disassembled then transported to Davis Monthan AFB, as a part source for the flying fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Stuart Bright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 03.07.2017 11:52
    Photo ID: 3210716
    VIRIN: 170228-F-DQ193-0001
    Resolution: 4258x6380
    Size: 16.31 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft 0049 retires from service [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Stuart Bright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    B-52
    Barksdale
    retire
    Operation Allied Force
    AFGSC
    49 TES
    2MXS
    Chock Walk

    • LEAVE A COMMENT