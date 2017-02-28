An Airmen carries a chock for Aircraft 0049 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 28, 2017. The aircraft will be disassembled then transported to Davis Monthan AFB, as a part source for the flying fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Stuart Bright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2017 Date Posted: 03.07.2017 11:52 Photo ID: 3210716 VIRIN: 170228-F-DQ193-0001 Resolution: 4258x6380 Size: 16.31 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aircraft 0049 retires from service [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Stuart Bright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.