Aircraft 0049 retires from service

Airman 1st Class Cory Cronin, 2nd Maintenance Squadron phase inspection team member, prepares A0049 to be towed to its final resting place at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 28, 2017. A0049 was used for testing until a maintenance related accident in 2014 took it out of commission. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Stuart Bright)

