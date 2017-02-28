Aircraft 0049 retires from service

Members of the 2nd Maintenance Squadron wait to tow Aircraft 0049 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 28, 2017. A0049 was part of Operation Allied Force in 1999, meant to ensure an ending to all military action, violence and repression in Kosovo and a withdrawal of Serbian military, police and paramilitary forces. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Stuart Bright)

