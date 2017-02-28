Airmen from 2nd Maintenance Squadron drag chocks alongside A0049 as it heads to its final resting place at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 28, 2017. Chocks can be used to supplement brakes, as in the case of A0049. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Stuart Bright)
This work, Aircraft 0049 retires from service [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Stuart Bright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
