    50 Cal. Gun shoot [Image 1 of 9]

    50 Cal. Gun shoot

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.06.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caleb Strong 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170306-N-UE100-055 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 6, 2017) Sailors aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) fire a 50 caliber machine gun off the starboard side. Bataan is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caleb Strong/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 20:47
    Photo ID: 3208371
    VIRIN: 170306-N-UE100-055
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50 Cal. Gun shoot [Image 1 of 9], by PO3 Caleb Strong, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    LHD 5

