    Abandon Ship Drill [Image 8 of 9]

    Abandon Ship Drill

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.06.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170306-N-FM530-070 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 6, 2017) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Jermaine Jenkins assigned to amphibious transport dock ship, USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) helps demonstrate how to use a life preserver during an abandon ship drill. Mesa Verde is deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brent Pyfrom/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 20:54
    Photo ID: 3208336
    VIRIN: 170306-N-FM530-070
    Resolution: 8688x5792
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abandon Ship Drill [Image 1 of 9], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Bataan Amphibious Ready Group
    amphibious transport dock ship
    life preserver
    USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19)
    abandon ship drill

