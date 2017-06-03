170306-N-FM530-070 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 6, 2017) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Jermaine Jenkins assigned to amphibious transport dock ship, USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) helps demonstrate how to use a life preserver during an abandon ship drill. Mesa Verde is deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brent Pyfrom/Released)

