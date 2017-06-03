(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar Training [Image 3 of 9]

    Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar Training

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.06.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Darren Moore 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170306-N-ME988-149 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 06, 2017) Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Carl J. Jacobsen, assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, leads lance corporals during the introduction portion of Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar training on the mess decks aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). The training was designed to provide ethics and leadership training to Marines prior to becoming non-commissioned officers. Carter Hall is deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Darren M. Moore/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 20:53
    Photo ID: 3208367
    VIRIN: 170306-N-ME988-149
    Resolution: 4791x3194
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar Training [Image 1 of 9], by PO1 Darren Moore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    mentorship
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50)
    Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group
    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU)
    Lance Corporal Ethics Training

