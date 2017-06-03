170306-N-ME988-149 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 06, 2017) Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Carl J. Jacobsen, assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, leads lance corporals during the introduction portion of Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar training on the mess decks aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). The training was designed to provide ethics and leadership training to Marines prior to becoming non-commissioned officers. Carter Hall is deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Darren M. Moore/Released)

