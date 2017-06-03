170306-N-KD168-032

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 6, 2017) - Bataan Commanding Officer Capt. Eric N. Phister (right), Command Master Chief Scott W. Harville (center), and Executive Officer Cmdr. Sylvester L. Steele (left) pose for a photo with representatives of the Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). The ship is currently deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Magen F. Reed/Released)

