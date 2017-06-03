(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Steering Room [Image 7 of 9]

    Steering Room

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.06.2017

    Photo by Seaman Zachariah L Grabill 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170306-N-GB113-035 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 6, 2017) Fireman Tathyane Vilela and Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Garrett Stowe take system pressure reading logs in the port Aft steering room aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). The ship is deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zachariah Grabill/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 20:54
    Photo ID: 3208343
    VIRIN: 170306-N-GB113-035
    Resolution: 4813x3438
    Size: 950.21 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steering Room [Image 1 of 9], by SN Zachariah L Grabill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

