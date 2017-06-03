170306-N-GB113-035 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 6, 2017) Fireman Tathyane Vilela and Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Garrett Stowe take system pressure reading logs in the port Aft steering room aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). The ship is deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zachariah Grabill/Released)

