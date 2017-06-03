170306-N-KD168-005

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 6, 2017) - Aviation Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Nicole Valenzuela loads a grease gun in the hangar bay of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). The ship is currently deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Magen F. Reed/Released)

