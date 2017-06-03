(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Grease Gun [Image 6 of 9]

    Grease Gun

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.06.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Magen Reed 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170306-N-KD168-005
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 6, 2017) - Aviation Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Nicole Valenzuela loads a grease gun in the hangar bay of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). The ship is currently deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Magen F. Reed/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grease Gun [Image 1 of 9], by PO2 Magen Reed, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

