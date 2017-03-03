(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Winning the cyberspace fight

    Winning the cyberspace fight

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Communications Squadron client service center ensure computer hardware and software is functional at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 2, 2017. The 20th CS is preparing for an upcoming Command Cyber Readiness Inspection which will test the 20th Fighter Wing’s cyber readiness against Air Force and Defense Department standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney)

    This work, Winning the cyberspace fight [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Destinee Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Winning the cyberspace fight

