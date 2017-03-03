Winning the cyberspace fight

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Communications Squadron client service center ensure computer hardware and software is functional at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 2, 2017. The 20th CS is preparing for an upcoming Command Cyber Readiness Inspection which will test the 20th Fighter Wing’s cyber readiness against Air Force and Defense Department standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney)

