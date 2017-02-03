U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Hunter Pendry, 20th Communications Squadron client systems technician, stores excess computer parts at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 2, 2017. The client service center repairs and protects all 20th Fighter Wing Secret Internet Protocol Router and Non-classified Internet Protocol Router network devices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 14:36
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
This work, Winning the cyberspace fight [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Destinee Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
