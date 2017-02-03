(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Winning the cyberspace fight

    Winning the cyberspace fight

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Hunter Pendry, 20th Communications Squadron client systems technician, stores excess computer parts at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 2, 2017. The client service center repairs and protects all 20th Fighter Wing Secret Internet Protocol Router and Non-classified Internet Protocol Router network devices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 14:36
    Photo ID: 3207680
    VIRIN: 170302-F-IW330-094
    Resolution: 5041x3365
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winning the cyberspace fight [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Destinee Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    #CCRI
    #client service technician
    #cyber readiness
    #20CS

