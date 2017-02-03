U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Hunter Pendry, 20th Communications Squadron client systems technician, writes “needs reimaging” on a sticky note at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 2, 2017. Pendry put the sticky note onto a mini-PC after testing it to determine if it needed its operating system to be reinstalled. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 14:36
|Photo ID:
|3207683
|VIRIN:
|170302-F-IW330-100
|Resolution:
|6555x4374
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Winning the cyberspace fight [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Destinee Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
