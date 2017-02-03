Winning the cyberspace fight

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Hunter Pendry, 20th Communications Squadron client systems technician, writes “needs reimaging” on a sticky note at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 2, 2017. Pendry put the sticky note onto a mini-PC after testing it to determine if it needed its operating system to be reinstalled. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney)

Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US