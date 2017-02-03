Winning the cyberspace fight

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Shayna Blackmon, 20th Communications Squadron client systems technician, searches for vulnerabilities in the network at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 2, 2017. The 20th CS client service center receives a daily list of 100 devices with the most vulnerabilities and then performs necessary tasks to protect those devices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney)

