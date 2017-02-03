Winning the cyberspace fight

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Hunter Pendry, 20th Communications Squadron client systems technician, smiles from between wires at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 2, 2017. The 20th CS client service center repairs and protects all 20th Fighter Wing communication devices. Their mission statement is to provide combat-ready Airmen to ensure mission communications on time, every time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney)

