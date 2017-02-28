FORT IRWIN, Calif. – Soldiers from Easy Troop, 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment maintain security as a UH-60 Blackhawk departs the HLZ during an air assault training exercise in the National Training Center, Feb. 28, 2017. The purpose of this mission was to demonstrate the troop’s ability to carry out complex attacks while enhancing the unit’s ability of employing aviation resources. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Austin Anyzeski, 11ACR)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 12:58
|Photo ID:
|3207564
|VIRIN:
|170228-A-UJ561-010
|Resolution:
|2738x1825
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operation: Goldstone II [Image 1 of 10], by Austin Anyzeski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
