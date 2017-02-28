(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Operation: Goldstone II [Image 5 of 10]

    Operation: Goldstone II

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2017

    Photo by Austin Anyzeski 

    11th Armored Cavalry Regiment

    FORT IRWIN, Calif. – Soldiers from Easy Troop, 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment maintain security as a UH-60 Blackhawk departs the HLZ during an air assault training exercise in the National Training Center, Feb. 28, 2017. The purpose of this mission was to demonstrate the troop’s ability to carry out complex attacks while enhancing the unit’s ability of employing aviation resources. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Austin Anyzeski, 11ACR)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation: Goldstone II [Image 1 of 10], by Austin Anyzeski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

