FORT IRWIN, Calif. – A Soldier from Easy Troop, 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment surveys the perimeter while a Soldier is evacuated onto a UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter during an air assault raid near the city of Dezashah in the National Training Center, Feb. 28, 2017. The purpose of this mission was to demonstrate the troop’s ability to carry out complex attacks while enhancing the unit’s ability of employing aviation resources. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Austin Anyzeski, 11ACR)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 12:58
|Photo ID:
|3207571
|VIRIN:
|170228-A-UJ561-014
|Resolution:
|2738x1825
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operation: Goldstone II [Image 1 of 10], by Austin Anyzeski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
