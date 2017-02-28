Operation: Goldstone II

FORT IRWIN, Calif. – A Soldier from Easy Troop, 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment surveys the perimeter while a Soldier is evacuated onto a UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter during an air assault raid near the city of Dezashah in the National Training Center, Feb. 28, 2017. The purpose of this mission was to demonstrate the troop’s ability to carry out complex attacks while enhancing the unit’s ability of employing aviation resources. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Austin Anyzeski, 11ACR)

