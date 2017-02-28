FORT IRWIN, Calif. -- 11th Armored Cavalry Troopers prepare a casualty to be evacuated from the combat zone after securing an HLZ during their air assault raid in the National Training Center, Feb. 28, 2017. The intent of this exercise was to restore strategic communications, which are decisive to the regiment’s mission command for military operations. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Austin Anyzeski, 11th ACR)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 12:58
|Photo ID:
|3207566
|VIRIN:
|170228-A-UJ561-011
|Resolution:
|2738x1825
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operation: Goldstone II [Image 1 of 10], by Austin Anyzeski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
