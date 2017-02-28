FORT IRWIN, Calif. -- 11th Armored Cavalry Troopers move a wounded Soldier to be evacuated from the combat zone after securing an HLZ during their air assault raid in the National Training Center, Feb. 28, 2017. The intent of this exercise was to restore strategic communications, which are decisive to the regiment’s mission command for military operations. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Austin Anyzeski, 11th ACR)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2017 Date Posted: 03.06.2017 12:58 Photo ID: 3207568 VIRIN: 170228-A-UJ561-013 Resolution: 2738x1825 Size: 3.51 MB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation: Goldstone II [Image 1 of 10], by Austin Anyzeski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.