Operation: Goldstone II

FORT IRWIN, Calif. – Soldiers from Easy Troop, 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment provide security for the designated HLZ while a CH-47 Chinook from 7th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment lands for exfiltration during an air assault training exercise near the city of Dezashah in the National Training Center, Feb. 28, 2017. The purpose of the mission was to restore strategic communications that were vital to the 11th ACR mission. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Austin Anyzeski, 11th ACR)

