    Operation: Goldstone II [Image 6 of 10]

    Operation: Goldstone II

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2017

    Photo by Austin Anyzeski 

    11th Armored Cavalry Regiment

    FORT IRWIN, Calif. -- Soldiers from Easy Troop, 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment defend their position during an air assault training exercise near the city of Dezashah in the National Training, Feb. 28, 2017. The intent of this exercise was to restore strategic communications, which are decisive to the regiment’s mission command for military operations. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Austin Anyzeski, 11th ACR)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 12:58
    Photo ID: 3207561
    VIRIN: 170228-A-UJ561-008
    Resolution: 2738x1825
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation: Goldstone II [Image 1 of 10], by Austin Anyzeski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Fort Irwin
    Regiment
    ntc
    cavalry
    infantry
    11th Armored Cavalry Regiment
    11th ACR
    army
    training
    opfor
    rss
    2/11
    1/11

