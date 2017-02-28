A crew chief with 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade observes for rotor clearance before take off of an UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter for an aerial gunnery training exercise at Marine Corps Outlying Field Atlantic, N.C., March 2. (Photo by Army Sgt. Steven Galimore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2017 Date Posted: 03.04.2017 18:50 Photo ID: 3204831 VIRIN: 170303-A-TD846-6714 Resolution: 2658x1772 Size: 358.08 KB Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hey You [Image 1 of 13], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.