(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hey You [Image 2 of 13]

    Hey You

    FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    A crew chief with 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade observes for rotor clearance before take off of an UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter for an aerial gunnery training exercise at Marine Corps Outlying Field Atlantic, N.C., March 2. (Photo by Army Sgt. Steven Galimore)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 03.04.2017 18:50
    Photo ID: 3204831
    VIRIN: 170303-A-TD846-6714
    Resolution: 2658x1772
    Size: 358.08 KB
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hey You [Image 1 of 13], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Communication is Key
    Hey You
    Hurry and Wait
    It's Fueled
    Someone Order a Taxi
    Landing 101
    Listen Up
    ATC
    Rotor Tail-end View
    Display Check
    Systems Check
    Fully Aware
    Fuel It Up

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Range
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Target
    Cherry Point
    CH-47 Chinook helicopter
    UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter
    Fort Bragg
    Readiness
    N.C.
    Mission Capable
    Aerial Gunnery
    Marine Corps Outlying Field Atlantic
    M240B Machine Gun Range

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT