A CH-47 Chinook helicopter assigned to 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade prepares to park before an aerial gunnery training exercise at Marine Corps Outlying Field Atlantic, N.C., March 2. (Photo by Army Sgt. Steven Galimore)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2017 18:49
|Photo ID:
|3204826
|VIRIN:
|170303-A-TD846-6808
|Resolution:
|2688x1792
|Size:
|407.41 KB
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Someone Order a Taxi [Image 1 of 13], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
