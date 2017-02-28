Pilots with 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, communicates with crew chiefs during preflight inspection before an aerial gunnery training exercise at Marine Corps Outlying Field Atlantic, N.C., March 2. (Photo by Army Sgt. Steven Galimore)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2017 18:50
|Photo ID:
|3204833
|VIRIN:
|170303-A-TD846-6688
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
This work, Communication is Key [Image 1 of 13], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
