Petroleum supply specialist with 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade waits patiently with a fire extinguisher while U-60 Blackhawk helicopters assigned to 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion prepare to land at a Forward Arming and Refueling Point at Marine Corps Outlying Field Atlantic, N.C., March 2. (Photo by Army Sgt. Steven Galimore)
This work, Hurry and Wait [Image 1 of 13], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
