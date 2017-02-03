(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Systems Check [Image 11 of 13]

    Systems Check

    FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Two pilots from 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, check the controls on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during preflight inspection before a flight for an aerial gunnery training exercise at Marine Corps Outlying Field Atlantic, N.C., March 2. (Photo by Army Sgt. Steven Galimore)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.04.2017 18:49
    Photo ID: 3204815
    VIRIN: 170303-A-TD846-6912
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Systems Check [Image 1 of 13], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Communication is Key
    Hey You
    Hurry and Wait
    It's Fueled
    Someone Order a Taxi
    Landing 101
    Listen Up
    ATC
    Rotor Tail-end View
    Display Check
    Systems Check
    Fully Aware
    Fuel It Up

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Range
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Target
    Cherry Point
    CH-47 Chinook helicopter
    UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter
    Fort Bragg
    Readiness
    N.C.
    Mission Capable
    Aerial Gunnery
    Marine Corps Outlying Field Atlantic
    M240B Machine Gun Range

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT