Two pilots from 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, check the controls on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during preflight inspection before a flight for an aerial gunnery training exercise at Marine Corps Outlying Field Atlantic, N.C., March 2. (Photo by Army Sgt. Steven Galimore)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2017 18:49
|Photo ID:
|3204815
|VIRIN:
|170303-A-TD846-6912
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Systems Check [Image 1 of 13], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT