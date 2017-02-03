U.S. Army 1st Lt. Brookes Wittkamper, 18th Ordnance Company, 192nd Ordnance Disposal Battalion (EOD), 52nd Ordnance Group (EOD), sets up a controlled detonation of simulated ordnance during a dismounted patrol as part of the Renegade Fury competition at Fort Bragg, N.C., March 2, 2017. Soldier’s encountered an array of scenarios and disposed of simulated ordnance along their patrol. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Austin T. Boucher)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2017 23:48
|Photo ID:
|3204034
|VIRIN:
|170302-A-EX720-0012
|Resolution:
|3840x5760
|Size:
|3.55 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Renegade Fury Competition [Image 1 of 26], by PFC Austin Boucher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
