U.S. Army Sgt. Jeremy Thornton, assigned to 722nd Ordnance Company (EOD), 192nd Ordnance Battalion (EOD), 52nd Ordnance Group (EOD), scans for possible improvised explosive devices during the Renegade Fury competition at Fort Bragg, N.C., March. 2, 2017. Point of origin training was one of four intense scenarios that tested the competitors knowledge and skills. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Hosannah Vickery)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2017 Date Posted: 03.03.2017 23:49 Photo ID: 3204032 VIRIN: 170302-A-EW078-0143 Resolution: 5062x3572 Size: 3.87 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Renegade Fury Competition [Image 1 of 26], by PFC Hosannah Vickery, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.