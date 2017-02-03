(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Renegade Fury Competition [Image 13 of 26]

    Renegade Fury Competition

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Austin Boucher 

    55th Combat Camera

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jeremy Thornton and Spc. Joshua Tapper, 722nd Ordnance Company (EOD), 192nd Ordnance Disposal Battalion (EOD), 52nd Ordnance Group (EOD), discuss their plan of action during a controlled detonation of simulated ordnance training exercise for the Renegade Fury competition at Fort Bragg, N.C., March 2, 2017. Soldiers encountered an array of scenarios and were required to disposed of simulated ordnance along the patrol route. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Austin T. Boucher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.03.2017 23:48
    Photo ID: 3204038
    VIRIN: 170302-A-EX720-0070
    Resolution: 3840x5760
    Size: 3.93 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Renegade Fury Competition [Image 1 of 26], by PFC Austin Boucher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    Competition
    Fort Bragg
    EOD
    USA
    Army
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    20th CBRNE
    192nd OD BN
    52nd OD Group
    Renegade Fury

