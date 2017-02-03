U.S. Army Sgt. Jeremy Thornton and Spc. Joshua Tapper, 722nd Ordnance Company (EOD), 192nd Ordnance Disposal Battalion (EOD), 52nd Ordnance Group (EOD), discuss their plan of action during a controlled detonation of simulated ordnance training exercise for the Renegade Fury competition at Fort Bragg, N.C., March 2, 2017. Soldiers encountered an array of scenarios and were required to disposed of simulated ordnance along the patrol route. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Austin T. Boucher)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.03.2017 23:48 Photo ID: 3204038 VIRIN: 170302-A-EX720-0070 Resolution: 3840x5760 Size: 3.93 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Renegade Fury Competition [Image 1 of 26], by PFC Austin Boucher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.