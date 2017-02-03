Tents provide shelter to U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 192nd Ordnance Disposal Battalion (EOD), 52nd Ordnance Group (EOD), early in the morning during the Renegade Fury competition at Fort Bragg, N.C., March 2, 2017. Renegade Fury is comprised of three competitive events: Battalion Team of the Year, Best Warrior and Best Noncommissioned Officer, and a Headquarter validation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Austin T. Boucher)

Date Taken: 03.02.2017
Date Posted: 03.03.2017