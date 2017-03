U.S. Army 1st Lt. Brookes Wittkamper, assigned to 18th Ordnance Company (EOD), 192nd Ordnance Battalion (EOD), 52nd Ordnance Group (EOD), connects ten 107mm rockets together during the Renegade Fury competition at Fort Bragg, N.C., March. 2, 2017. The point of origin scenario called for the rockets to be destroyed by detonating them with composition C-4. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Hosannah Vickery)

