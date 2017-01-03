U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Eric Fitzgerald, assigned to 767th Ordnance Company (EOD), 192nd Ordnance Battalion (EOD), 52nd Ordnance Group (EOD), prepares a simulated block of C-4 to clear the road block during the Renegade Fury competition at Fort Bragg, N.C., March. 2, 2017. Detonation training was one of four intense scenarios that tested the competitors knowledge and skills. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Hosannah Vickery)

Date Taken: 03.01.2017 Date Posted: 03.03.2017
PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Renegade Fury Competition [Image 1 of 26], by PFC Hosannah Vickery, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.