    Renegade Fury Competition [Image 20 of 26]

    Renegade Fury Competition

    UNITED STATES

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Hosannah Vickery 

    55th Combat Camera

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Eric Fitzgerald, assigned to 767th Ordnance Company (EOD), 192nd Ordnance Battalion (EOD), 52nd Ordnance Group (EOD), prepares a simulated block of C-4 to clear the road block during the Renegade Fury competition at Fort Bragg, N.C., March. 2, 2017. Detonation training was one of four intense scenarios that tested the competitors knowledge and skills. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Hosannah Vickery)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.03.2017 23:50
    Photo ID: 3204029
    VIRIN: 170302-A-EW078-0118
    Resolution: 4065x3411
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Renegade Fury Competition [Image 1 of 26], by PFC Hosannah Vickery, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    Competition
    Fort Bragg
    EOD
    USA
    Army
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    20th CBRNE
    192nd OD BN
    52nd OD Group
    Renegade Fury

