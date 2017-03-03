170303-N-UM082-063 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 3, 2017) Cpl. Nick Shuster from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conducts maintenance on a spot dolly used for transporting aircraft in the hangar bay of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). The Bataan Ready Group (BAT ARG) is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and the Middle East. BAT ARG also includes Commander, Amphibious Squadron 8, USS Bataan (LHD 5), USS Carter Hull (LSD 50) and 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raymond Minami/Released)

