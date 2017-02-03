(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Equipment onload [Image 5 of 10]

    Equipment onload

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Seaman Zachariah L Grabill 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170302-N-GB113-323 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 2, 2017) Seaman Ricky Adams, of Batesburg Leesville, S.C., guides an armored reconnaissance vehicle out of Landing Craft, Utility 1655 into the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). The ship is deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zachariah Grabill/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.03.2017 21:06
    Photo ID: 3203922
    VIRIN: 170302-N-GB113-323
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Equipment onload [Image 1 of 10], by SN Zachariah L Grabill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Equipment onload

