170301-N-ME988-282 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 01, 2017) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class (SW) Christie Martinez, a lay leader aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), right, places ashes on the forehead of Culinary Specialist 1st Class (SW/AW) Nicole M. Bentley, left, during an Ash Wednesday service in the ship’s Gator Chapel. Carter Hall is deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Darren M. Moore/Released)

