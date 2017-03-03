Watch Standing

170303-N-GB113-110 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 3, 2017) Ens. Christopher Monroe, from Walkerton, Ind., stands the conning officer watch and scans the horizon with binoculars for safe navigation of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). The ship is deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zachariah Grabill/Released)

