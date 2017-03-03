170303-N-GB113-035 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 3, 2017) Marines from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit perform a magazine reload exercise in the hangar bay of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). The ship is deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zachariah Grabill/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2017 Date Posted: 03.03.2017 21:06 Photo ID: 3203923 VIRIN: 170303-N-GB113-035 Resolution: 5754x4110 Size: 1.07 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Magazine reload exercise [Image 1 of 10], by SN Zachariah L Grabill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.