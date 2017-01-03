(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ash Wednesday [Image 10 of 10]

    Ash Wednesday

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Darren Moore 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170301-N-ME988-277 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 01, 2017) Lt. Cmdr. Diego H. Londono, command chaplain, delivers a message during an Ash Wednesday service in the Gator Chapel aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). Carter Hall is deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Darren M. Moore/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.03.2017 21:03
    Photo ID: 3203912
    VIRIN: 170301-N-ME988-277
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ash Wednesday [Image 1 of 10], by PO1 Darren Moore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Maintenance
    Watch Standing
    Watch Standing
    Magazine reload exercise
    Equipment onload
    Equipment onload
    Equipment onload
    Ash Wednesday
    Ash Wednesday
    Ash Wednesday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    chapel
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50)
    Lent
    Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group
    Ash Wednesday service

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT