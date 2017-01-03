Team Kadena: The faces of Cope North

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshua Tuckett, 18th Operations Support Squadron weather technician, is on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, to participate in annual Exercise Cope North. Tuckett is responsible for providing essential weather information to aircrew and mission planers before every flight. Members of Kadena Air Base, Japan, are among 2,700 U.S. Airmen, Sailors and Marines who are training alongside approximately 600 combined JASDF and Royal Australian Air Force service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

