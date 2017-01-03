(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Team Kadena: The faces of Cope North [Image 2 of 7]

    Team Kadena: The faces of Cope North

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Aircrew flight equipment service members from the U.S. Navy, Japan Air Self-Defense, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force are on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, to participate in annual Exercise Cope North. While each member belongs to a separate service, they all support aircrew from various airframes to aid combat operations. The annual exercise serves as a keystone event promoting security throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by enabling forces to hone vital readiness skills critical to maintaining regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017
