Aircrew flight equipment service members from the U.S. Navy, Japan Air Self-Defense, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force are on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, to participate in annual Exercise Cope North. While each member belongs to a separate service, they all support aircrew from various airframes to aid combat operations. The annual exercise serves as a keystone event promoting security throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by enabling forces to hone vital readiness skills critical to maintaining regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 01:50
|Photo ID:
|3199257
|VIRIN:
|170302-F-GR156-0005
|Resolution:
|5302x3162
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Team Kadena: The faces of Cope North [Image 1 of 7], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
