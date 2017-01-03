Aircrew flight equipment service members from the U.S. Navy, Japan Air Self-Defense, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force are on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, to participate in annual Exercise Cope North. While each member belongs to a separate service, they all support aircrew from various airframes to aid combat operations. The annual exercise serves as a keystone event promoting security throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by enabling forces to hone vital readiness skills critical to maintaining regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

Date Taken: 03.01.2017 Date Posted: 03.02.2017 This work, Team Kadena: The faces of Cope North [Image 1 of 7], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.