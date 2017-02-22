Team Kadena: The faces of Cope North

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Victoria Barsness, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons team load member, is on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, to participate in annual Exercise Cope North. Barsness joined the Air Force as a means to start a career and broaden her educational opportunities. She has ambitions to become a commissioned officer and work in the medical career-field. The annual exercise serves as a keystone event promoting security throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by enabling forces to hone vital readiness skills critical to maintaining regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

Date Taken: 02.22.2017
Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
Hometown: TOWER, MN, US