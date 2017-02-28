U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Olivo, 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, is on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, to participate in annual Exercise Cope North. Olivo and other members of the 18th Wing are among 2,700 U.S. Airmen, Sailors and Marines who are training alongside approximately 600 combined JASDF and Royal Australian Air Force service members. Maintenance professionals ensure that aircraft in their care are ready to fly at a moment’s notice so pilots can safely and effectively complete their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2017 Date Posted: 03.02.2017 01:50 Photo ID: 3199253 VIRIN: 170301-F-GR156-0002 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 2.41 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Kadena: The faces of Cope North [Image 1 of 7], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.