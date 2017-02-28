(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Team Kadena: The faces of Cope North [Image 4 of 7]

    Team Kadena: The faces of Cope North

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.28.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Olivo, 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, is on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, to participate in annual Exercise Cope North. Olivo and other members of the 18th Wing are among 2,700 U.S. Airmen, Sailors and Marines who are training alongside approximately 600 combined JASDF and Royal Australian Air Force service members. Maintenance professionals ensure that aircraft in their care are ready to fly at a moment’s notice so pilots can safely and effectively complete their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Kadena: The faces of Cope North [Image 1 of 7], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

