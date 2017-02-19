Team Kadena: The faces of Cope North

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Isaac Baumhoefener, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit avionics specialist, is on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, to participate in annual Exercise Cope North. Baumhoefener enlisted in the Air Force to travel the world and pursue higher education. He is stationed at Kadena Air Base, Japan, and prides himself on his ability to work with advanced avionic equipment at a young age. The 67th AMU is supporting one of the 22 flying units participating in Cope North. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

